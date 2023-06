ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for a woman that was reported missing.

Elizabeth City Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Calayshia Ellis.

Officers say Ellis was last seen with Odell Gaymon on Normal Avenue on June 10.

The police department asks anyone with information to call (252) 335-4321.

