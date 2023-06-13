ECU head ball coach gives keynote at P.I.E Luncheon

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One member of ECU Football’s staff made an appearance in one part of the east on Tuesday.

Head football coach Mike Houston was the keynote speaker for Craven County Schools’s annual partners in education, or P.I.E. luncheon

The event is designed as a special end of the year thank you to partners throughout Craven County and surrounding parts of the east that help the continued success and development of the school system and its students, which our station is a proud partner of.

" You know I’m the only member of my family to ever go to college that college degree changed the direction of my family but you know I think back to you know being able to do that I think back to elementary school teachers on middle school a coach the mommy up a pair of shoes from a little school basketball team and being heavily impacted in my youth by teachers I have tremendous respect for the teachers in Craven County so thank you very much for everything you do for this community,” said Houston.

After Houston’s speech there was a drawing for several different pies that were raffled off as door prizes. 50 organizations were partners for this year’s luncheon.

