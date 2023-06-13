ECU College of Education named new dean

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina College of Education has named a new dean.

ECU officials announced Tuesday that Dr. André Green will take the helm of the College of Education for the Pirates.

Green comes to East Carolina from the University of South Alabama where he has served as professor of leadership and teacher education and associate vice president for academic affairs.

“I am excited that Dr. André Green will be joining ECU as the next dean of ECU’s College of Education,” said Provost Robin Coger. “Dr. Green has deep faculty and leadership expertise and an impressive record of attracting extramural dollars in support of teacher training and community partnerships.”

Green earned his bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University, his Master of Science in chemistry from Hampton University and his educational specialist degree from Virginia Tech.

“During my career, I have designed and implemented summer science, mathematics, and reading enrichment programs for elementary and middle school students,” he said. “Although I absolutely love science and mathematics, literacy/reading was at the center of the program because knowing how to read directly impacts performance in science and mathematics. It is harder to do science and mathematics effectively if you cannot read. In fact, life is just harder when a person does not know how to read or write effectively.”

Green said much of his career has centered on efforts to improve literacy, and he plans to continue those efforts at ECU.

“Preparing teachers to meet this challenge is imperative to the economic future of the next and future generations,” Green said.

The undergraduate teacher preparation program at ECU has been recognized by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) as among the best in the nation in preparing future elementary teachers to teach children to read, earning an A+ distinction in NCTQ’s new report,

