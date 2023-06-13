D.A.R.E. helps students make better decisions

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - D.A.R.E. is a nonprofit that helps kids make safe decisions inside and outside of the classroom.

“We are hoping that through this program, we can teach kids how to deal with peer pressure, look at risk, look at consequences, and make very good decisions,” said Educator for NC D.A.R.E. Lora Gilreath.

Every year, North Carolina D.A.R.E. has a conference. This year, the conference takes place in Atlantic Beach to discuss different topics from managing burnout on the job to violence.

“We gather together as a family because that is pretty much what we are,” said the President of NC DA.R.E. Holly Locklear Turner. “We get all of the in-service training done this week from D.A.R.E. America and we have other entities come in and they teach for us.”

On Tuesday, the organization met with school resource officers.

One parent of three children feels lucky to have her children interact with school resource officers on a daily.

“As a parent of an elementary, middle, and now high schooler I am grateful that we have SROs in the schools,” said Gilreath. They feel comfortable and have someone to go to when things aren’t what they think is normal.”

When it comes to violence in the classroom or outside, students, parents, and the community are affected as a whole when a life is lost.

“I would say I am sorry for your loss first and foremost that you had to go through and deal with that,” Gilreath told WITN. “Please know that we are working diligently to try to help students make good decisions.”

D.A.R.E. celebrates a big win for their nonprofit after they reached a huge fundraising goal. The North Carolina D.A.R.E. Coordinator, Michael G. Adkins, organized the fundraisers which could not have been possible without him.

“He was able to take this program over and create an association that was able to fundraise one of the strongest programs in the United States,” said Gilreath.

The association received the news that Adkins died unexpectedly last week, but his impact is not forgotten.

Locklear Turner shared with WITN what she would say to him if she had the chance, “He is very missed and I want to thank him for everything he has done for all of us because none of us would be here right now if it wasn’t for Michael.”

Adkins was known as “Big Country,” and to honor him this week, members of the organization wore different types of Crocs because those were Adkins’ favorite.

The D.A.R.E. Association Conference takes place until Friday.

