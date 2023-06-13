Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies come with shifting winds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After yesterday’s cold front, winds will blow in out of the north early this morning. While winds will shift through the day, it will be enough to keep our highs, the low 80s, slightly cooler than our seasonal average, the mid 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower or two. Rain chances today are set at a measly 20%.

A slightly better chance of rain shows up again Wednesday and Thursday as a stationary front creeps northward from Georgia and South Carolina. The front is the remnant boundary of Monday’s storm system and will have a much more relaxed impact on the East. A few thunderstorms will be possible over the two day stretch, but all thunderstorms are expected to remain below the severe weather threshold. Highs will hold in the mid 80s as the rain falls. Overnight lows will dip to the mid to upper 60s, keeping humidity intact.

Drier weather returns Friday and Saturday before heavier rain returns Sunday. Highs will climb to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, and with dew points in the upper 60s, it will feel like we are in the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a breeze coming in out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday’s rain comes as a low pressure system approaches the East from Tennessee.

