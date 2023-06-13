Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Carteret public libraries offering summer reading program

Carteret County Public Library summer reading program
Carteret County Public Library summer reading program(Carteret County Public Library)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public Library calls for all people to participate in this summer’s reading program.

Beginning this Saturday, the library will be bringing back its summer reading program. This year’s theme, ‘All Together Now’, aims to emphasize the importance of doing things together.

The program was designed for readers of all ages with fun activities to encourage participation in their community. There will be prizes and goals for the number of books read.

“We firmly believe that summer reading programs are more than just a fun activity for children and families. It’s a powerful tool that brings our community together, fostering a love of reading, learning, and growing all together now,” said Dorothy Howell, director of the Carteret County Public Library System. “By participating in summer reading programs, we can create a shared experience that transcends age, background, and individual differences, and strengthens the fabric of our community. So, let’s read, learn, and grow ‘all together now’ this summer and beyond!”

This Saturday’s kick-off event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with board games, snacks, and the reading material. The library system added that Finn, the mascot of the Morehead City Marlins, will be promoting their summer initiative as well.

For more information on the events and activities, visit the Carteret County Public Library website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department

Latest News

Seven-time NASCAR Winston Cup Champion Richard Petty
Richard Petty to present check to help expand Camp Albemarle
The fish weighed 463.7 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Sea Toy weighs in at 463.7 pounds; Lady Dianne due back at 5 p.m.
Fish Fry for Fathers
AwesomeRadio to host Fish Fry for Fathers event
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
Onslow road closed for bridge maintenance