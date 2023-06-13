Carteret public libraries offering summer reading program

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public Library calls for all people to participate in this summer’s reading program.

Beginning this Saturday, the library will be bringing back its summer reading program. This year’s theme, ‘All Together Now’, aims to emphasize the importance of doing things together.

The program was designed for readers of all ages with fun activities to encourage participation in their community. There will be prizes and goals for the number of books read.

“We firmly believe that summer reading programs are more than just a fun activity for children and families. It’s a powerful tool that brings our community together, fostering a love of reading, learning, and growing all together now,” said Dorothy Howell, director of the Carteret County Public Library System. “By participating in summer reading programs, we can create a shared experience that transcends age, background, and individual differences, and strengthens the fabric of our community. So, let’s read, learn, and grow ‘all together now’ this summer and beyond!”

This Saturday’s kick-off event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with board games, snacks, and the reading material. The library system added that Finn, the mascot of the Morehead City Marlins, will be promoting their summer initiative as well.

For more information on the events and activities, visit the Carteret County Public Library website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.