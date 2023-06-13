Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, still making its way back

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -One of the boats participating in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was hit by lightning Monday morning on the first day of the tournament and was still making its way back to the docks late Monday night after losing power.

We’re told the April-Mae was hit but everyone onboard is safe.

Reportedly, a charter boat captain has gone out to assist.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.