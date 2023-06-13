Advertise With Us
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, still making its way back

(Deric Rush)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -One of the boats participating in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament was hit by lightning Monday morning on the first day of the tournament and was still making its way back to the docks late Monday night after losing power.

We’re told the April-Mae was hit but everyone onboard is safe.

Reportedly, a charter boat captain has gone out to assist.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

