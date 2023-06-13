BIG ROCK: C-Student leads going into day two of tournament

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Boats are again out on the water for the second day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

There are a record 271 boats signed up for the 65th annual event and today there are 254 out fishing for that big catch.

C-Student was the only boat to bring in an eligible marlin with a 470.2-pound catch.

Dancin Outlaw and Wolverine also boated blue marlins but brought both were under the 400-pound minimum.

Unclaimed on this first day is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds. That prize is worth $739,5000.

The tournament is more than just a fishing competition, as it has generated millions in charitable contributions since it began.

