BIG ROCK: C-Student leads going into day two of tournament

C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Boats are again out on the water for the second day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

There are a record 271 boats signed up for the 65th annual event and today there are 254 out fishing for that big catch.

C-Student was the only boat to bring in an eligible marlin with a 470.2-pound catch.

Dancin Outlaw and Wolverine also boated blue marlins but brought both were under the 400-pound minimum.

Unclaimed on this first day is this year’s Fabulous Fisherman prize, given to the first eligible boat that brings in a fish of 500 pounds. That prize is worth $739,5000.

The tournament is more than just a fishing competition, as it has generated millions in charitable contributions since it began.

