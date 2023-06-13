Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday night at the White House.

The concert is a “celebration of community, culture and music,” according to the White House, and is scheduled to feature musicians including Jennifer Hudson and Method Man.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom, which took place on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump
Dayton Borisouth, 24, was held down with a knee on his neck over a receipt check for a $5...
2 officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza during Walmart receipt check
The NC D.A.R.E. Association met in Atlantic Beach with school resource officers.
D.A.R.E. helps students make better decisions
ECU Head football coach Mike Houston.
ECU head ball coach gives keynote at P.I.E Luncheon