Bethel shuts down its police department

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - All police cruisers in one Eastern Carolina town are parked as the police department has been shut down.

Bethel commissioners voted last week to close the police department because they’ve had trouble hiring new officers.

Town Manager Andrew Harris said for the past couple of months they’ve only had one officer, Chief Priscilla Minton. He said they’ve been getting help from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and that they have since hired them for police coverage.

Harris said they are guaranteed one deputy five days a week and from 2 pm to 2 am on weekends. The town hopes to make that 24/7 coverage once the sheriff’s office becomes fully staffed.

Bethel is not the only town with police staffing issues. The Halifax County town of Enfield is also down to just one officer, its police chief.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.