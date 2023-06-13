Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Battle of bugs and brothers, centuries in the making

The Wright Brothers and a Spongy Moth.
The Wright Brothers and a Spongy Moth.(Jacyn Abbott)
By Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Bugs and a particularly infamous pair of brothers here in the east started a battle more than a century ago, and a champion is yet to be crowned.

Today, the Wright Brothers’ invention of the airplane is being used to contain a shape-shifting invasive insect that came into the U.S. at about the same time the brothers were born.

Jacyn Abbott spoke with a leader on the frontline who is continuing the fight.

The Wright Brothers were born in 1867 and 1871, but they weren’t the only ones in the world at that time aspiring to soar through North Carolina skies.

Right in the middle of their birth years, the Spongy Moth -- or Gypsy Moth -- arrived in the U.S. from Europe in 1869.

Since then, the invasive insect has done nothing but harm our environment, according to Spongy Moth Coordinator for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Science, Sara Lalk.

“They go after 300 species of trees, especially Oak Trees,” said Lalk.  

So, what do the bugs and brothers have to do with each other you may ask? Stick with me for a moment.

The first-ever flight was in Kill Devil Hills in 1903.

This year, 2023, marks the 120th anniversary of that flight. And guess where the Agriculture Department’s first aerial effort to stop the pest took place about 20 years ago?

That’s right, the Wright Memorial National Park in Kill Devil Hills.

Meaning that all the way back in the 1800′s, an unknown battle began between aerial enemies, with the Wright Brothers giving North Carolina -- and other states -- a means to fight back.

Now, doing all the groundwork is an organic wax that is not toxic to humans or the bugs themselves. 

“It’s called Splat gypsy moth organic, after the previous name and it’s a wax, vegetable oil, some water, and then this pheromone that the moths use in order to find each other,” said Lalk. 

The planes fly low to combat the winds wanting to carry the particles elsewhere.

“And it releases the pheromone and makes it so that moths can’t find each other to lay eggs,” said Lalk.

You can also help get rid of Spongy Moths. Since they are invasive, if you see them, feel free to squish them.

As for the planes, they will travel from North Carolina to Minnesota dropping this treatment in an effort to keep these pests from taking over.

These wannabe butterflies hatch every spring so be on the lookout next year for the yellow planes fighting the good fight. 

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon and Evening
Edgecombe County woman ‘still in dream land’ after $200,000 win
Edgecombe Co. woman ‘still in dream land’ after $200,000 win

Latest News

TV actor Randell Franks featured speaker at D.A.R.E conference in the east
Join us at camp do good.
WITN hosts American Red Cross Summer Blood Drive
Saving Graces 4 Felines feature kitty on WITN.
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Tater Tot
ribbon cutting generic
Snow Hill family to celebrate a new home with ribbon cutting