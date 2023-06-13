Battle of bugs and brothers, centuries in the making

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Bugs and a particularly infamous pair of brothers here in the east started a battle more than a century ago, and a champion is yet to be crowned.

Today, the Wright Brothers’ invention of the airplane is being used to contain a shape-shifting invasive insect that came into the U.S. at about the same time the brothers were born.

Jacyn Abbott spoke with a leader on the frontline who is continuing the fight.

The Wright Brothers were born in 1867 and 1871, but they weren’t the only ones in the world at that time aspiring to soar through North Carolina skies.

Right in the middle of their birth years, the Spongy Moth -- or Gypsy Moth -- arrived in the U.S. from Europe in 1869.

Since then, the invasive insect has done nothing but harm our environment, according to Spongy Moth Coordinator for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Science, Sara Lalk.

“They go after 300 species of trees, especially Oak Trees,” said Lalk.

So, what do the bugs and brothers have to do with each other you may ask? Stick with me for a moment.

The first-ever flight was in Kill Devil Hills in 1903.

This year, 2023, marks the 120th anniversary of that flight. And guess where the Agriculture Department’s first aerial effort to stop the pest took place about 20 years ago?

That’s right, the Wright Memorial National Park in Kill Devil Hills.

Meaning that all the way back in the 1800′s, an unknown battle began between aerial enemies, with the Wright Brothers giving North Carolina -- and other states -- a means to fight back.

Now, doing all the groundwork is an organic wax that is not toxic to humans or the bugs themselves.

“It’s called Splat gypsy moth organic, after the previous name and it’s a wax, vegetable oil, some water, and then this pheromone that the moths use in order to find each other,” said Lalk.

The planes fly low to combat the winds wanting to carry the particles elsewhere.

“And it releases the pheromone and makes it so that moths can’t find each other to lay eggs,” said Lalk.

You can also help get rid of Spongy Moths. Since they are invasive, if you see them, feel free to squish them.

As for the planes, they will travel from North Carolina to Minnesota dropping this treatment in an effort to keep these pests from taking over.

These wannabe butterflies hatch every spring so be on the lookout next year for the yellow planes fighting the good fight.

