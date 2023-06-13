AwesomeRadio to host Fish Fry for Fathers event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Father’s Day weekend is a time to say thank you to the fatherly figures in our lives.

To show their gratitude, AwesomeRadio is hosting their third annual Fish Fry for Fathers.

On Friday, June 16, men can stop by 2531 S. Memorial Dr. and grab themselves a nice, hot plate.

Meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.

To make the experience as easy as possible, this will be set up drive-thru style.

Organizers are stopping by ENC at Three Tuesday to explain details and why they wanted to organize something special for dads.

To learn more, call (252) 756-3137.

