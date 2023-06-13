Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

AwesomeRadio to host Fish Fry for Fathers event

Fish Fry for Fathers
Fish Fry for Fathers(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Father’s Day weekend is a time to say thank you to the fatherly figures in our lives.

To show their gratitude, AwesomeRadio is hosting their third annual Fish Fry for Fathers.

On Friday, June 16, men can stop by 2531 S. Memorial Dr. and grab themselves a nice, hot plate.

Meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.

To make the experience as easy as possible, this will be set up drive-thru style.

Organizers are stopping by ENC at Three Tuesday to explain details and why they wanted to organize something special for dads.

To learn more, call (252) 756-3137.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon and Evening
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday

Latest News

Miss-Cast Beauty Pageant
Men’s pageant raises money for community theater group
The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is looking for 19-year-old Hilliard. They say he's...
Halifax deputies arrest two men charged with murder & looking for two more people
UPDATE: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning being towed to shore this morning
NEW INFO: Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning