Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.(Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old in Wisconsin died Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib, according to authorities.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.

Investigators found the toddler had gotten caught between the crib slats and the corner of the crib.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
Boat in Big Rock hit by lightning, was still making its way back late Monday
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
The town has shut down its police department.
Bethel shuts down its police department

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump
Dayton Borisouth, 24, was held down with a knee on his neck over a receipt check for a $5...
2 officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza during Walmart receipt check
The NC D.A.R.E. Association met in Atlantic Beach with school resource officers.
D.A.R.E. helps students make better decisions
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House
ECU Head football coach Mike Houston.
ECU head ball coach gives keynote at P.I.E Luncheon