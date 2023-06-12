Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Storms Fade Away Later This Evening

A Nice Night Expected Once Storms Come to an End
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Severe threat continues until around 10 PM as a cold front works its way through ENC. It won’t be a big drop in temperatures but the humidity will be much lower for the next few days. Monday was one of our most humid days of the year so far with dewpoints as high as the mid-70s. Tonight, temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s with drier air. Over the next few days, highs stay in the 80s and we may start to feel the humidity again later this week.

Rain chances are much lower the next few days. Afternoon and evening downpours go from isolated on Tuesday to scattered again Wednesday and Thursday. Most stay dry until probably Sunday when rain chances are at their highest. While we get close this week, highs stay just shy of 90 degrees. Greenville will set a new record for the latest first 90-degree day of the year on Wednesday. New Bern is still at the 5th latest but will move up a few spots this week if it avoids the 90s. No severe weather is expected the next few days and the tropics remain quiet.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

