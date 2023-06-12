WITN hosts American Red Cross Summer Blood Drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN continues to team up with the American Red Cross to give members of the community a chance to give back this summer.

The blood drive will be held in the WITN parking lot located at 275 E. Arlington Blvd on June 21st from 9:00am to 2:00pm. To make an appointment, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and enter WITN.

Donors are encouraged to use RapidPass to save time and must be completed the day of the drive. A form of picture ID or an American Red Cross Donor card is required. It is important that each donor eats a good breakfast/lunch and drinks plenty of water prior to their donation.

A $10 gift card will be included with each donation by email.

WITN is a proud sponsor of The American Red Cross.

