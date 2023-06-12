Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

WITN hosts American Red Cross Summer Blood Drive

Join us at camp do good.
Join us at camp do good.(American Red Cross)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN continues to team up with the American Red Cross to give members of the community a chance to give back this summer.

The blood drive will be held in the WITN parking lot located at 275 E. Arlington Blvd on June 21st from 9:00am to 2:00pm. To make an appointment, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and enter WITN.

Donors are encouraged to use RapidPass to save time and must be completed the day of the drive. A form of picture ID or an American Red Cross Donor card is required. It is important that each donor eats a good breakfast/lunch and drinks plenty of water prior to their donation.

A $10 gift card will be included with each donation by email.

WITN is a proud sponsor of The American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Multiple units battled fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Crash left three injured.
Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County
Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire

Latest News

Bridge repair closing U.S. 64 eastbound in Martin County
Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Greenville crash following police chase
City of Washington to host Juneteenth celebration
City of Washington to host Juneteenth celebration
David Brinkley, Jr.
Blounts Creek man charged with trafficking in opiates