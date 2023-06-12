Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Source: CHRIS BARRON/STEFFANI SADDLER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Friendly reminder: If you see a bear at the beach, keep your distance.

Not everyone followed that advice this weekend. To be fair, they were probably dazzled by the sight of a bear swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida.

A video appears to show a couple of beachgoers get close to it. The bear took the initiative in getting out of people’s way as best as it could, moving from the water onto the beach.

The National Park Service recommends keeping your distance from a bear.

“If a bear changes its behavior because of your presence, you are too close!” the park service said.

Among the U.S. Forest Service’s advice for coping with bears, the agency recommends not running away. Instead, back away slowly and stay calm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Multiple units battled fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Crash left three injured.
Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County
Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire

Latest News

FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger
Big Rock Day 1: Dancin Outlaw and C-Student bring in the first blue marlin of the tournament
Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Greenville crash following police chase
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch