State Attorney Josh Stein will be in the east today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A state official will be in Eastern Carolina Monday afternoon to speak about a large drug settlement that will benefit a county here in the east.

Attorney General Josh Stein will be in the east today to discuss how funds from a $26 billion dollar opioid statement will be allocated to Pitt County.

North Carolina will be getting $521 million over the next 15 years which is expected to start flowing to state and local governments by the end of 2023.

Stein will be joined by county and local officials to discuss the settlement that he helped negotiate.

The event will take place at the Mark W. Owens Auditorium at 3:30 P.M.

