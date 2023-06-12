Advertise With Us
Silver Alert issued for missing Farmville woman

Doris Spencer
Doris Spencer(Farmville Police)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Farmville woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons says 69-year-old Doris Spencer was last seen Monday afternoon around 3:10 p.m. in the area of South Main Street and Pine Street.

She was wearing blue jeans with a white blouse and a white plaid shirt over it.

Spencer is 5′4″, weighs 140 pounds and has black medium-length hair.

Anyone with information should call Major Joel Rypkema at the Farmville Police Department at (252) 753-4111.

