SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials are investigating a fire at an Eastern Carolina horse stable that left animals and a person dead Monday morning.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says two animals and a person were found inside the Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables after first responders put out a fire burning the building.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the fire, according to officials.

Deputies say no more information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.