Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County

(WOWT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials are investigating a fire at an Eastern Carolina horse stable that left animals and a person dead Monday morning.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says two animals and a person were found inside the Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables after first responders put out a fire burning the building.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the fire, according to officials.

Deputies say no more information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Multiple units battled fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Crash left three injured.
Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County
Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide
Davon Otis Small Jr. was charged on several counts in connection to shots fire call.
Arrest made in connection to shots fired call in New Bern

Latest News

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
BIG ROCK: Dancin Outlaw boats first blue marlin of tournament
The Craven County Sheriff's Office says the man is charged with multiple counts of exploiting a...
Craven County sex offender arrested for having and sharing child porn
Big Rock Tournament starts fishing competition today
Royal Farms opens store in Greenville today