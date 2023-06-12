Royal Farms opens store in Greenville today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A convenience store here in the east is opening a new location Monday.

Royal Farms will host a soft opening today for their new store in Greenville.

The store is located off Dickinson Avenue.

The store will provide the community with access to their signature world-famous fried chicken fresh-baked goods, and a variety of popular side dishes here in our state.

Additional stores will open in New Bern, Kinston, and Jacksonville.

Today’s opening will take place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

