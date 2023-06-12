Neighbors react to early morning fatal fire in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Neighbor Mary Grice has lived in Pamlico County for more than twenty years and says she knew the owners and saw the home and stables go up in flames Monday morning.

“It’s just a hurtful, hurtful thing to see,” said Grice.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office received the call around 1:30 am about a structure fire at Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables.

“I saw rescue squad coming by, and some we’re pulling on this side, and then there are firetrucks coming this way. They were just pulling in my driveway,” said Grice

While working to put out the fire, investigators discovered there were two animals and one person unaccounted for. After the fire was under control, at about 5:30 a.m., the person and the two animals were found dead inside.

“There were three people that live there. Two were able to get out, and one was not,” said Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Daivs.

Davis says the investigation into the fire continues.

“This stable is all kind of one building, and so we’re trying to determine exactly where the fire actually started,” said Davis.

While the person or the animals have yet to be officially identified, neighbors say it was two horses and one male who lost their lives to the fire. The SBI is still investigating.

