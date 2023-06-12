Motorcyclist killed in Greenville crash following police chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 25-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 11 and Thomas Langston Road.

It happened after Winterville police started following the motorcyclist, identified as Osandus Parker Jr., Thursday night around 9 p.m.

Greenville police were later called to help when the chase crossed into their city limits

They say Parker was driving north on Highway 11 toward Thomas Langston Road when he turned into the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

He drove through the lot, onto Regency Boulevard and started driving west onto Highway 11, passing through a red light.

Police said the man then lost control and hit a vehicle driving south. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt, according to police.

We have reached out to Winterville police to learn more. Parker’s brother tells us the chase started because Parker had expired tags.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.