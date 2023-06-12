Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Motorcyclist killed in Greenville crash following police chase

Deadly motorcycle crash
Deadly motorcycle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 25-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 11 and Thomas Langston Road.

It happened after Winterville police started following the motorcyclist, identified as Osandus Parker Jr., Thursday night around 9 p.m.

Greenville police were later called to help when the chase crossed into their city limits

They say Parker was driving north on Highway 11 toward Thomas Langston Road when he turned into the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

He drove through the lot, onto Regency Boulevard and started driving west onto Highway 11, passing through a red light.

Police said the man then lost control and hit a vehicle driving south. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt, according to police.

We have reached out to Winterville police to learn more. Parker’s brother tells us the chase started because Parker had expired tags.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Multiple units battled fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Crash left three injured.
Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County
Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire

Latest News

Big Rock Day 1: Dancin Outlaw and C-Student bring in the first blue marlin of the tournament
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
One person died in the fire.
SBI investigating fatal fire at Red Fox Stables in Pamlico County
WITN First Alert Forecast 6-12-2023