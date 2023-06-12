Listening to America – Homelessness

Advertise With Us
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Roughly 600,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness. Peter Zampa visited one of the nation’s largest homeless encampments, in Phoenix, known as ‘the Zone’. He spoke with an organization fighting to end homelessness, a small business impacted by Phoenix’s homelessness crisis, and a city official working to get people off the street.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

