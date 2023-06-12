Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Monday

Damaging Winds and Large Hail will be the main threats
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Expected
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
First Alert Weather Day Risk - Eastern NC
First Alert Weather Day Risk - Eastern NC(WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day continues to be active for all of Eastern NC heading into Monday.

TIMING: Noon - 10 PM - Several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Eastern NC. The initial round may fire up along the Crystal Coast, particularly from Onslow and Jones counties to the Southern OBX around noon. Some of these showers and storms could linger for a few hours before exiting offshore around 3 PM.

Potential impacts for storms over the next few hours
Potential impacts for storms over the next few hours(WITN Weather)

A secondary round of storms may fire up further inland along the I-95 corridor as early as 4 pm. These storms are forecast to remain scattered in coverage as they track across the east through 10 PM.

Risk for severe thunderstorms
Risk for severe thunderstorms(WITN Weather)

IMPACTS: Several of these storms that do form may increase the potential for locally heavy rainfall at times, especially if you live in low-lying areas. Ponding on a few roadways cannot be ruled out. The greater concern from these storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail. Confidence is increasing on the chance for severe storms. All of Eastern NC is under a Level 1: Marginal Risk of severe weather. There is enough moisture, instability and lift to trigger a few storms. While the threat is low, we do have enough wind energy in place where an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Across ENC
Across ENC(WITN Weather)

All the storms should move out of ENC by midnight paving the way for the sunshine and warm temperatures to return on Tuesday.

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

