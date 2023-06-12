First Alert Weather Day: Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon and Evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day remains active for all of Eastern NC, especially near the coast this afternoon and evening.

TIMING: 2 PM - 10 PM - A series of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Eastern NC. Areas along and east of Highway 17, particularly in Craven, Beaufort and Martin Counties eastward will have the greatest potential of seeing a few strong to severe storms. A few storms may linger for a few hours before exiting offshore around 5 PM.

A secondary round of storms may fire up further inland along the I-95 corridor as early as 4 pm. These storms are forecast to remain scattered in coverage as they track across the east through 10 PM.

IMPACTS: Several of these storms that do form may increase the potential for locally heavy rainfall at times, especially if you live in low-lying areas. Ponding on a few roadways cannot be ruled out. The greater concern from these storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail. Confidence is increasing on the chance for severe storms. Most of Eastern NC is under a Level 1: Marginal Risk of severe weather, with areas along the coast in a Level 2: Slight Risk. There is enough moisture, instability and lift to trigger a few storms. While the threat is low, we do have enough wind energy in place where an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

All the storms should move out of ENC by midnight paving the way for the sunshine and warm temperatures to return on Tuesday.

