Craven County sex offender arrested for having and sharing child porn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement here in the east says they arrested a known sex offender for having and sharing files containing child pornography.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Meeker was arrested and charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor last Friday.

He was caught with multiple child porn files, as well as, caught distributing the files, according to officials.

The agency says the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested the 32-year-old New Bern native after the sheriff’s office got a cyber tip.

Meeker is a registered sex offender for a 2014 conviction of a second-degree sex offense with a child. At the time of the offense, the victim was 10 and Meeker was 22-years-old.

Meeker is in the Craven County jail under a $150,000.00 bond.

