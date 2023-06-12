City of Washington to host Juneteenth celebration
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east is celebrating Juneteenth in a two-day festival.
The festivities will be hosted at two different city parks, each day from 4 -7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a 3 p.m. Freedom Walk to kick things off.
Families can then enjoy rides, vendors and prizes at BeeBe Memorial Park.
For Sunday, stop by PS Jones Memorial Park. There, you can enjoy a special Father’s Day concert along with games, prizes, and family competitions.
Anyone interested in entering the parade can contact Jessica Greene at (252) 975-9333.
