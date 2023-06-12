Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Storms increase in strength later today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of severe storms this afternoon and evening. While rain showers will be possible all day long, the severe weather will be most likely to occur between the early afternoon and the late evening hours (2 p.m. to 9 p.m.) The main threat we expect to see is severe wind gusts, possibly exceeding 60 mph. Hail will also be a possibility as the incoming front powering the storms helps lift cloud heights. Storms will start to decrease in strength around or slightly before midnight.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will be back in the forecast for Tuesday with high temperatures reaching our seasonal average in the afternoon (mid 80s). The rain won’t stay away for long as drops are due back in the East by Wednesday. A few of Wednesday’s showers could feature a lightning strike and some thunder, but any storms that develop will likely remain below the severe weather threshold. Highs will hold in the mid 80s despite the showers and storms. Lingering drops will be present Thursday before we clear our skies on Friday, where we could finally see our first 90° day of the year.

