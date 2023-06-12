Bridge repair closing U.S. 64 eastbound in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a major highway here in Eastern Carolina will be closed this summer for repairs on a bridge.

The Department of Transportation says eastbound lanes of U.S. 64, between Robersonville and Everetts will close at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

The bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp will be closed until the end of September so workers can do joint, deck, and surface repairs on the span.

The D.O.T. says a detour will take motorists off U.S. 64 at Highway 903 in Robersonville to Alt. U.S. 64, and then back onto U.S. 64 near Everetts.

