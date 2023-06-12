Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Bridge repair closing U.S. 64 eastbound in Martin County

(KEYC News Now, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a major highway here in Eastern Carolina will be closed this summer for repairs on a bridge.

The Department of Transportation says eastbound lanes of U.S. 64, between Robersonville and Everetts will close at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

The bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp will be closed until the end of September so workers can do joint, deck, and surface repairs on the span.

The D.O.T. says a detour will take motorists off U.S. 64 at Highway 903 in Robersonville to Alt. U.S. 64, and then back onto U.S. 64 near Everetts.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Multiple units battled fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Crash left three injured.
Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County
Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire

Latest News

Join us at camp do good.
WITN hosts American Red Cross Summer Blood Drive
Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Greenville crash following police chase
City of Washington to host Juneteenth celebration
City of Washington to host Juneteenth celebration
David Brinkley, Jr.
Blounts Creek man charged with trafficking in opiates