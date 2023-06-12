Blounts Creek man charged with trafficking in opiates
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Blounts Creek man is in jail after deputies say he was trafficking fentanyl.
David Brinkley, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday by Beaufort County deputies.
The 29-year-old is charged with level one trafficking in opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say the arrest came after they made a controlled buy of counterfeit oxycodone pills that actually contained fentanyl.
Brinkley was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.
Deputies say fentanyl, in pill and in powder form, is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Beaufort County.
