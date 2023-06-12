Advertise With Us
Blounts Creek man charged with trafficking in opiates

David Brinkley, Jr.
David Brinkley, Jr.(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Blounts Creek man is in jail after deputies say he was trafficking fentanyl.

David Brinkley, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday by Beaufort County deputies.

The 29-year-old is charged with level one trafficking in opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the arrest came after they made a controlled buy of counterfeit oxycodone pills that actually contained fentanyl.

Brinkley was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies say fentanyl, in pill and in powder form, is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Beaufort County.

