Blounts Creek man charged with trafficking in opiates

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Blounts Creek man is in jail after deputies say he was trafficking fentanyl.

David Brinkley, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday by Beaufort County deputies.

The 29-year-old is charged with level one trafficking in opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the arrest came after they made a controlled buy of counterfeit oxycodone pills that actually contained fentanyl.

Brinkley was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies say fentanyl, in pill and in powder form, is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Beaufort County.

