Big Rock Tournament starts fishing competition today

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Today marks the return of one of Eastern Carolinas favorite summer events.

The Big Rock Tournament officially gets underway today in Morehead City.

The tournament is more than just a fishing competition, as it has generated millions in charitable contributions since it began over 65 years ago.

Hundred of boats will try to reel in the biggest catch for big money beginning today.

We’ll have coverage of the tournament all week kicking off with our Eric Gullickson live from day one of the tournament today on WITN first at Four and WITN News at 5.

