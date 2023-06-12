Big Rock Foundation reaches $8.5 million in charitable donations

Advertise With Us
The foundation has given away $8.5 million in donations raking in $1 million from the tournament.
By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Foundation is one of the largest charitable organizations in the east - more specifically in Carteret County.

The foundation has given away $8.5 million in donations raking in $1 million from the tournament last year.

“The 65th annual tournament is setting up to be another record-breaking year which is incredible just in 2022 charitable donations over half of that million dollars went to Carteret County Public Schools so it goes to different projects whether it’s playgrounds or different facilities within the schools it’s kept within Carteret County and within our community,” said Big Rock Blue Marlin’s Madison Struyk.

In addition to the tournament, Struyk says the proceeds from the tournament T-shirts also go towards charity throughout the east.

She also says more than 67 vendors are participating in this year’s tournament.

