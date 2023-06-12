Beulaville man sentenced in four overdose deaths

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beulaville man was sentenced today after prosecutors say four people died in overdose deaths after he sold them crack cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Marshall Scarborough was given just over 16-1/2 years in federal prison today during sentencing in Elizabeth City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the overdose deaths all happened on the same day in April 2021, three in Duplin County and the other in Columbus County.

The judge also ordered the 65-year-old Scarborough to pay the funeral expenses for the victims.

The man pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in February.

“Four of this fentanyl dealer’s customers had their lives snuffed out in a single day,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Dealers should know, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering local sheriffs offices to send fentanyl dealers to federal prison for the death and sorrow they sow.”

