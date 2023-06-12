Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Beulaville man sentenced in four overdose deaths

(DEA/MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beulaville man was sentenced today after prosecutors say four people died in overdose deaths after he sold them crack cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Marshall Scarborough was given just over 16-1/2 years in federal prison today during sentencing in Elizabeth City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the overdose deaths all happened on the same day in April 2021, three in Duplin County and the other in Columbus County.

The judge also ordered the 65-year-old Scarborough to pay the funeral expenses for the victims.

The man pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in February.

“Four of this fentanyl dealer’s customers had their lives snuffed out in a single day,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Dealers should know, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering local sheriffs offices to send fentanyl dealers to federal prison for the death and sorrow they sow.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Multiple units battled fire at grain mill in Duplin County
Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
Crash left three injured.
Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon and Evening
C-Student brought in the 470.2-pound blue marlin.
BIG ROCK: C-Student leads tournament with 470.2-pound catch
DEPUTIES: Craven County sex offender arrested for having and sharing child porn
Motorcyclist killed in crash following police chase in Winterville