Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
Crash left three injured.
Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Expected

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For June 11, 2023
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds for Sunday
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows