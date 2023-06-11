Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast Skies with a Spotty Shower tonight; Severe Storms Possible Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heading into the evening hours as temperatures begin to decrease tonight into the 70s, portions of our area could see a few showers and a slight rumble of thunder through 10 pm. Afterwards the showers begin to fizzle out and clouds stick around through the overnight.

Monday is a “First Alert Weather Day.” Initially we may see a few showers along the coast, but as we head through the afternoon and evening a few of these storms will bring strong winds with the possibility of large hail and a slight chance of a tornado.

Atmospheric conditions heading into Monday will be also be favorable for locally heavy rainfall as well

But once we get through Monday, the sunshine will make a comeback for your Tuesday!

