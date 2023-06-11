Multiple units battling fire at grain mill in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Fire crews including the Rose Hill and Teachey Volunteer Fire Departments are working to extinguish a fire in a grain elevator at Nash Johnson and Sons Farms, Inc., on US Highway 117 in Duplin County.

According to Rose Hill Fire Chief Gary Boney, the blaze started around 7:30 am on Sunday morning.

Boney says it happened when a conveyor belt got stuck about 160 feet up and caused the machine to overheat.

Firefighters from several surrounding agencies are still working to put out the flames.

