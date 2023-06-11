Advertise With Us
Arrest made in connection to shots fire call in New Bern

Davon Otis Small Jr. was charged on several counts in connection to shots fire call.
Davon Otis Small Jr. was charged on several counts in connection to shots fire call.(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police here in the East have charged a man following a shots fired call in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department arrested 19-year-old Davon Otis Small, Jr. after officers were dispatched to a shots fired complaint at Sampson Street and Green Street Saturday night around 4:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle leaving the area. Officers pursued the vehicle based on evidence gathered that the people inside were involved in the shooting.

The vehicle struck a curb and was inoperable near Country Club Road and Highway 70. The three ran away but were later caught.

Small of Pollocksville, NC was charged with discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling, felony flee to elude arrest, hit and run with property damage, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, possess marijuana greater than ½ to 1 ½ ounce, resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

The investigation involves two additional 16-year-old juveniles and remains under investigation while additional charges may be pending.

There are no known injuries to anyone involved. There are no known threats to the community at this time, according to New Bern Police.

Anyone with information about the shots fired call are asked to call the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key words NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411.

Citizens can also utilize the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252) 633-5141.

