Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were injured after a crash on Highway 17 near Vanceboro.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, they received a call at 6:33 am on Saturday of a two-vehicle collision. When troopers got to the scene, they said both vehicles were on fire.

Troopers say two people were transported to Carolina East Medical Center and sustained severe injuries but are in stable condition. The other person had to be stabilized on scene and was transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Troopers say the highway has been cleared and is back open.

