Security at forefront of Pitt Co. high school graduation

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A swarm of elated and proud families flocked to Minges Coliseum Friday as they walked through metal detectors for D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose’s high school graduations.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton said they had to beef up law enforcement for this weekend’s six ceremonies after the shooting in Virginia Tuesday.

“There are some positions and personnel we’re staffing right now that earlier in the week weren’t on my assignment list,” Sutton said.

Nearly 1,500 graduates will have walked the stage at Minges by Saturday night, which fathers like Tremayne Forbes believes is a credit to Pitt County Schools.

“As long as we have centers of education like this, we have hope. We have hope for tomorrow and hope for right now,” Forbes said.

Officers were posted throughout the coliseum, even if they weren’t in uniform. The extra protection gave graduates like Colby Case time to focus on the milestone with no worries.

“I feel very safe with them,” Case said. “I want to be a cop when I grow up, so I respect them a lot and am glad that they see our safety as a high position.”

Sutton said he hopes the heavy security gives people the comfort they’re looking for at the ceremonies.

Graduation ceremonies will resume Saturday with South Central at 9 a.m., North Pitt at 12:30 p.m., Farmville at 3:30 p.m., and Ayden Grifton at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

