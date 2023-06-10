Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear skies this evening, Severe storms possible Monday

“First Alert Weather Day” for Monday due severe storms coming through ENC
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After clear skies and warm temperatures dominated across the East today, expect more of the same for your Sunday. Warm southerly winds with the heating of the day should allow temperatures to gradually warm up to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow. Some of the humidity may increase as well due to the change in wind direction

Atmospheric conditions heading into Monday may be favorable for pulse (heavy rain) convective storms and strong to severe storms later in the afternoon. A few of these storms may produce locally heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail throughout the day. We could even see multiple rounds of storms. Monday is being deemed a “First Alert Weather Day” so make sure to check back often throughout the weekend to see if the severe threat has increased or decreased.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
One person was killed in a wreck near Bethel Thursday on NC-11
One dead in wreck near Bethel

Latest News

Crash left three injured.
Three injured after fiery crash on highway in Craven County
First Alert Forecast For June 10, 2023
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds for weekend
NCEL 06-09-2023
NCEL 06-09-2023