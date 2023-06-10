Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear skies this evening, Severe storms possible Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After clear skies and warm temperatures dominated across the East today, expect more of the same for your Sunday. Warm southerly winds with the heating of the day should allow temperatures to gradually warm up to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow. Some of the humidity may increase as well due to the change in wind direction

Atmospheric conditions heading into Monday may be favorable for pulse (heavy rain) convective storms and strong to severe storms later in the afternoon. A few of these storms may produce locally heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail throughout the day. We could even see multiple rounds of storms. Monday is being deemed a “First Alert Weather Day” so make sure to check back often throughout the weekend to see if the severe threat has increased or decreased.

