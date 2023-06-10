Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds for weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s going to be a beautiful weekend full of lots of sunshine, some clouds with a chance for a few sprinkles. Overall, the air quality and hazy skies are expected to improve.

If you do have any respiratory, lung or heart issues, you may want to continue to be mindful of how much time you spend outside as smoke from the Canadian Wildfires continue to pass through ENC. The smoke amount is significantly less than what we experienced earlier this week, but it is still something to be considered.

DOG WALKING FORECAST (6.10.2023) (WITN)

This is going to be a beautiful weekend forecast! Mornings and nights will be cool due to low humidity, but we’ll still warm up enough for the beach each afternoon thanks to dry air. Even the rip current risk looks low at all beaches this week.

Lots of sunshine, stray clouds may pass through and chance for a sprinkle on Saturday making it up to 806F.

Winds will switch to the south on Sunday increase to 10-20 mph and heating up to 88F. You may start to notice the humidity late Sunday as moisture increases. We’ll also see a few extra clouds paving the way for a “First Alert Weather Day” on Monday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES (6.27.2023) (WITN)

This coming week looks active with instability in the atmosphere building quickly on Monday leading to the chance of severe weather as storms increase throughout the day. We could even see multiple rounds of storms. Monday is being deemed a “First Alert Weather Day” so make sure to check back often throughout the weekend to see if the severe threat has increased or decreased.

Tuesday looks drier, but storm chances may come back for the rest of the week. Severe weather may be possible again later in the week too as we stay humid and warm all week long.

