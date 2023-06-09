Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Amazing Weekend but Severe Weather Chances Arrive Next Week

Sunny Weekend Turns into a Stormy Work Week
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Air Quality and hazy skies expected to improve through the weekend.

We’ve got a great forecast for the weekend! Mornings and nights will be cool due to low humidity but we’ll still warm up enough for the beach each afternoon thanks to dry air. Low humidity and sunshine will take us from the 50s Saturday morning to the 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks even warmer with highs very close to the 90s. Even the rip current risk looks low at all beaches this week. Wind will switch to the south Sunday and increase to 10-20 mph. You may start to notice the humidity late Sunday as moisture increases.

While we don’t have to worry about anything this weekend, next week looks active. Instability will build quickly on Monday leading to the chance of severe weather as storms increase throughout the day. We could even see multiple rounds of storms. Even though we’re still a few days out and a few factors could limit severe weather, there’s enough of a concern for us to make Monday a First Alert Weather Day. Check back at least once over the weekend to see if the severe threat has increased or decreased. Tuesday looks drier but storm chances may come back for the rest of the week. Severe weather may be possible again later in the week too as we stay humid and warm all week long.

