Washington set to host 40th Annual Summer Fest this weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The 40th Annual Summer Fest is set to get underway later today in Washington.

Friday and Saturday’s schedules are packed with events for the whole family.

Here’s a look at what this year’s festival has to offer:

Friday, June 9th, 4:00pm-9:00pm

Festival Opens – Summer Festival T-Shirts – Stewart Parkway – 4:00pm-9:00pm

Food and Vendors – Stewart Parkway – 4:00pm-9:00pm

Amusements – Stewart Parkway – 4:00pm-9:00pm

Live at Five Gospel Show by the Vine Connection – The Chamber Deck – 5:00pm-7:00pm

Dance Flash Mob by Solina Dance Productions – Chamber Parking Lot – 6:30pm

Crab Feast Ticketed Event by Washington Crab-Festival Park – 6:00pm – 7:30pm

The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard – Festival Park Stage – 7:00pm-9:00pm

Bandit Flight Team Flyover-Stewart Parkway – 9:00pm

Fireworks Display – 9:00pm

Saturday, June 10th 10:00am-8:00pm

STEPS 5K Fun Run Promoting Access to Justice – Festival Park – 8:30am race begins

Festival Opens – Summer Festival T-Shirts – Stewart Parkway 10:00am-8:00pm

Food and Vendors- Stewart Parkway 10:00am-8:00pm

Amusements – Stewart Parkway- 10:00am-8:00pm

Little Washington Sailing School Boat Rides at Sailing School Dock- 10:00am-3:00pm

Hip-Hop Kidz by Solina Dance Productions – Festival Park Gazebo – 12:00pm

Salsa Workshop By Solina Dance Productions – Festival Park Gazebo – 1:00pm

All-You-Can-Ride Amusements – $25- 1:00pm-4:00pm

Solina Dance Grand Showcase – Festival Park Gazebo – 6:00pm

Open Mic Night hosted by Chuck Philllips – Chamber Deck – 5:00pm-8:00pm

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.