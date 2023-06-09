Three sites fail the Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three sites tested by Swim Guide in the lower Neuse watershed failed to meet recreational water-quality standards this week.

The sites that did not meet the minimum standards are Neuse Slocum Creek (Havelock), Pierce Creek (Oriental), and River Bend Kayak Launch (River Bend).

All sites on the Tar-Pamlico River passed.

“We advise caution for the few sites that failed to meet water quality standards this week; however, the vast majority of sites passed- it’s going to be a lovely weekend, so enjoy the water,” said Emily Fritz, Sound Rivers’ Volunteer Coordinator.

A “fail” means elevated levels of fecal bacteria, which can come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections for pets and humans alike.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit based in Raleigh, New Bern, and Washington.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers volunteers gathers water samples at 54 popular recreation sites from the Piedmont to the Pamlico Sound. Sound Rivers’ staff test samples for E. coli in fresh water and enterococci in salt water and pass/fail results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.