Second arrest made in Onslow County shooting

Kanye Shepard turned himself into the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office earlier today.
Kanye Shepard turned himself into the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office earlier today.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another arrested in Tuesday’s shooting in one Onslow County neighborhood.

Kanye Shepard turned himself into the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office earlier today.

The 18-year-old is charged with common law attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, discharge of weapon into occupied property/building, and assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury.

Daniel Morales was shot at a mobile home on Shady Street in Midway Park. Deputies said the 20-year-old had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Already deputies have charged an underage teenager with the shooting.

Shepard, of Jacksonville, was jailed on a $300,000 secured bond.

