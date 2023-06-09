Second arrest made in Onslow County shooting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another arrested in Tuesday’s shooting in one Onslow County neighborhood.

Kanye Shepard turned himself into the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office earlier today.

The 18-year-old is charged with common law attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, discharge of weapon into occupied property/building, and assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury.

Daniel Morales was shot at a mobile home on Shady Street in Midway Park. Deputies said the 20-year-old had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Already deputies have charged an underage teenager with the shooting.

Shepard, of Jacksonville, was jailed on a $300,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.