Second arrest made in Onslow County shooting
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another arrested in Tuesday’s shooting in one Onslow County neighborhood.
Kanye Shepard turned himself into the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office earlier today.
The 18-year-old is charged with common law attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, discharge of weapon into occupied property/building, and assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury.
Daniel Morales was shot at a mobile home on Shady Street in Midway Park. Deputies said the 20-year-old had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Already deputies have charged an underage teenager with the shooting.
Shepard, of Jacksonville, was jailed on a $300,000 secured bond.
