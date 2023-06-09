Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Tater Tot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today we’re working with Saving Graces 4 Felines to find homes for cats and kittens... This week we’re highlighting this sweet girl named Tater Tot!

Tater Tot came as a stray to a downtown eatery. All the employees took her under their wings, but soon the folks realized that tater tot was going to have kittens and she couldn’t continue to live at their business. They reached out to Saving Graces just as one of their foster homes opened up just in time!

The kittens were born shortly afterward, on March 23rd, and Tater Tot raised her babies to be sweet and affectionate. Now, it’s her turn to be someone’s forever baby.

Tater Tot deserves the very best. She is a beautiful, loving cat, sure to become the love of someone’s life.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required. If you would like to bring this sweet girl home visit Saving Graces 4 Felines for more information.

