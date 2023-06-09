Advertise With Us
Rocky Mount man arrested after chase

Michael Freeman
Michael Freeman(Edgecombe County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is in jail tonight after Edgecombe County deputies say he led them on a chase after they stopped him for ignoring signs that a road was closed.

According to deputies, they were assisting with a road closure at us 64 and Raleigh Boulevard when Michael Freeman of Rocky Mount ignored the deputies’ flashing blue lights and signs indicating the road was closed and said he drove down a closed ramp anyways.

Deputies say that they stopped Freeman and asked for his driver’s license. Deputies said that Freeman responded with “I don’t have any.”

Deputies say that Freeman then made a U-turn and drove back up the ramp.

Deputies pursued Freeman and say that they chased him down Raleigh Boulevard at speeds over 60 miles per hour where the speed limit is 35.

Deputies said that Freeman drove to his home on Edwards Street where he was arrested.

Deputies charged Freeman with felony flee to elude arrest in addition to other driving-related charges. Freeman was taken to the Edgecombe County jail where he is being held under a $15,000 secured bond.

