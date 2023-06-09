Residents of a Mobile Home want change after a shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Holiday City Mobile Home Park is making changes after a shooting happened in someone’s home.

Residents are concerned for their safety and want to see a change after a teenager was shot in her home on May 30.

A parent of two little boys, Jessica Goins continues to worry for her own children.

”I mean that was a violent crime and with us having small children,” Goins told WITN. “We came from an area where there were gunshots and things like that all the time...but we just were not prepared for that.”

When the shooting happened, Goins did not hear the gunshots. However, a resident who has lived in the community had a firsthand experience not too long ago.

“I went out to get my keys at night and the dude was literally shooting right in front of my car at another person directly across the street,” resident Corey Cesarine told WITN.

After the feedback from residents, management at the mobile home park is making adjustments.

Residents received a letter on June 2 from management detailing improvements they want to take including on-site security. surveillance camera, and an extra police presence.

Though this is not what Goins wanted, she is happy management is aware. ”They acknowledged the fact that something did happen and that they were aware they needed to do something to make the community feel safer.”

With residents still on edge, they are waiting to see if the changes can take effect not only in their community but across the country.

“It’s awful that people want to solve their problems with violence like that,” Goins told WITN. “it makes you feel unsafe.”

In a report from the Jacksonville Police Department, there have been six aggravated assaults this year alone.

