President Biden and first lady in the east today

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden and the first lady will travel to Tar Heel state today.

President Biden and the first lady will visit Rocky Mount as part of his “Investing in America” agenda.

The president also plans to discuss how career-connected learning and workforce training programs prepare students for good-paying jobs in our state.

They will also visit Fort Liberty where they will meet with service members, and families, and deliver remarks at an event to support joining forces.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

