Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots exceed $540 million combined

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two popular jackpots in North Carolina continue to rise after no winner last week.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that tonight’s Mega Million and Saturday’s Powerball jackpots would have a combined value of $540 million.

The Powerball jackpot is valued at $308 million and Mega Million’s is valued at $240 million.

“What a weekend this could be for Mega Millions and Powerball players in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have seen some big wins here recently and we have our fingers crossed that we will see even bigger prizes won this weekend.”

The odds of winning Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million.

